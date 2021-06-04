Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Maulana Ikhsan Hasibuan

BEM FT UNILA 2019 VISUAL IDENTITY

Maulana Ikhsan Hasibuan
Maulana Ikhsan Hasibuan
  • Save
BEM FT UNILA 2019 VISUAL IDENTITY graphicdesigner maulanaikhsanh kabinetgeloraperjuangan bemftunila visualidentitysystem visualidentitydesign identitasvisual visualidentity logoideas logoprocess logobrand logoconcept logoawesome logoprofesional logoinspirations logodesigns logos logo
Download color palette

BEM FT UNILA 2019 VISUAL IDENTITY

The Student Executive Board of Engineering Faculty, University of Lampung (BEM FT Unila) @bem_ft_unila 2019 is here with the name of the cabinet "Gelora Perjuangan".

I visualized the "Gelora Perjuangan" into the shape, color, and typeface that support it so that the stewardship of this period will literally roaring like a blue fire.

This visual identity is designed by first delving into the stewardship vision and mission and integrated into the basic colors of the Faculty of Engineering and the University of Lampung.

See more at
https://www.behance.net/gallery/120896571/BEM-FT-UNILA-2019-VISUAL-IDENTITY


Thank you!
Graphic Designer
@maulanaikhsanh

Maulana Ikhsan Hasibuan
Maulana Ikhsan Hasibuan

More by Maulana Ikhsan Hasibuan

View profile
    • Like