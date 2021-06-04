BEM FT UNILA 2019 VISUAL IDENTITY

The Student Executive Board of Engineering Faculty, University of Lampung (BEM FT Unila) @bem_ft_unila 2019 is here with the name of the cabinet "Gelora Perjuangan".

I visualized the "Gelora Perjuangan" into the shape, color, and typeface that support it so that the stewardship of this period will literally roaring like a blue fire.

This visual identity is designed by first delving into the stewardship vision and mission and integrated into the basic colors of the Faculty of Engineering and the University of Lampung.

See more at

https://www.behance.net/gallery/120896571/BEM-FT-UNILA-2019-VISUAL-IDENTITY





Thank you!

Graphic Designer

@maulanaikhsanh