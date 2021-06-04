Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Lloyyd

APP Leaderboard Page



APP Leaderboard Page leaderboard blender 3d gradient app ui daily ui 019 dailyui
Day 19 Challenge: Design a leaderboard
Most of the time I spend just making the top image, even though it's pretty simple. But today I found a fatal mistake I made when I was doing 3D renders before, which caused my renders too dark. A very rewarding day, isn't it? :)
I always want to take the time to finish the blender tutorials systematically, but due to the limited time, I have to learn it slowly in the design challenges. So sad.

Posted on Jun 4, 2021


An UX/UI Designer living near a river in Japan

