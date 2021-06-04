APP Leaderboard Page

Day 19 Challenge: Design a leaderboard

Most of the time I spend just making the top image, even though it's pretty simple. But today I found a fatal mistake I made when I was doing 3D renders before, which caused my renders too dark. A very rewarding day, isn't it? :)

I always want to take the time to finish the blender tutorials systematically, but due to the limited time, I have to learn it slowly in the design challenges. So sad.