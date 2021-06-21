Ivan Barriga
Design at Onfleet

Section Redesign

Ivan Barriga
Design at Onfleet
Ivan Barriga for Design at Onfleet
Hire Us
  • Save
Section Redesign user centered product design website page site prototype web design ux ui design
Section Redesign user centered product design website page site prototype web design ux ui design
Download color palette
  1. featurespage1.png
  2. featurespage2.png

A couple of shots from a recent section redesign that provides visitors with information related to our products' features.
The idea was to improve usability by following a more intuitive pattern.
Thank you so much for looking!

View all tags
Posted on Jun 21, 2021
Design at Onfleet
Design at Onfleet
Welcome to our design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Us

More by Design at Onfleet

View profile
    • Like