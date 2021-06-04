Travel App

Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Hello Everyone 🙌

I would like to show you an app for an advanced search and trip selection within Ukraine.

Our problem is a lack of knowledge about the tourist sights of Ukraine. Except for our main cities like Lviv, Kam'yanets'-Podil's'kyi, and Odesa, Ukraine has a lot more to offer.
Therefore, our mission is to develop a digital product for Ukrainian citizens and foreigners so that more people can discover new places for themselves, enjoy the benefits of medical tourism and spend time in our country.

Big, diverse, and largely undiscovered, Ukraine is one of Europe’s last genuine travel frontiers, a nation rich in colorful tradition, warm-hearted people, and off-the-map experiences.

Posted on Jun 4, 2021
