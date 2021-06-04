Omega-Pixel

Screwmeleon
My proposal design for "Screwmeleon"
It is a mixture of screw and cameleon. The product is a torque sealant gun for marking and sealing screws in the automotive or steel industry to prevent manipulation and fraud.
The client imagine a cameleon (colorful, since the sealant is available in different colors) which is showing its tongue and using it to mark a screw with its tip.
I hope that you will like this concept guys and feel free in comments 😉
For inquiries :
www.omega-pixel.com
service@omega-pixel.com

