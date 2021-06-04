Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
My proposal design for "Screwmeleon"
It is a mixture of screw and cameleon. The product is a torque sealant gun for marking and sealing screws in the automotive or steel industry to prevent manipulation and fraud.
The client imagine a cameleon (colorful, since the sealant is available in different colors) which is showing its tongue and using it to mark a screw with its tip.
I hope that you will like this concept guys and feel free in comments 😉
For inquiries :
www.omega-pixel.com
service@omega-pixel.com