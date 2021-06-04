Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Kevin Craft

Lokki Creative Coworking Space

Kevin Craft
Kevin Craft
Hire Me
  • Save
Lokki Creative Coworking Space grid mockups red dallas coworking space illustrator illustration type set seal mark logo icon graphic design geometric design
Lokki Creative Coworking Space grid mockups red dallas coworking space illustrator illustration type set seal mark logo icon graphic design geometric design
Download color palette
  1. 2.png
  2. 1.png

I made some mockups of this creative coworking space concept for the L mark I worked on. I started by making art boards in photoshop as squares and moving them around until I feel like there was a good enough ratio of flat design pieces and mockups. I love how it turned out and I ended up using Canva to make the final layout of them all together.

Kevin Craft
Kevin Craft
I work with brands to create inspiring logo design systems.
Hire Me

More by Kevin Craft

View profile
    • Like