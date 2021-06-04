Hannah Ginn

Greetings From Urkhammer

Greetings From Urkhammer illustrator iowa urkhammer distressed mystery urban legend postcard
The urban legend/internet legend of the vanishing town of Urkhammer, Iowa is one I don't hear about a lot. tbh I don't even know where I heard it first, but I thought it would be fun to make a postcard design for Urkhammer that looked like it was trying to remove itself from reality like the town.

Posted on Jun 4, 2021
