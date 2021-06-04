Karolina

Slot symbols for Egyptian theme game

Slot symbols for Egyptian theme game gameconcept illustrations symbol icon slotmachine slotgame egyptiantheme egyptiantreasures gamesymbols symbolsset symbols digital painting design ui
Ancient egypt is a huge source of inspiration
for designers all over the world. It’s a huge
treasury full of themes, stories and
amazing characters.

The goal of this project was designing a slot
machine game inspired by ancient Egypt
theme.

Full game concept here:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/113308857/Egyptian-Treasures-slot-machine-game-UI

