norma: Sam

norma: Sam social flat minimal health mental design graphic photoshop art collage
this social art project was created to draw attention to the problem of financing the territorial medical association "Psychiatry" in Kyiv. here are the Sam. Sam is a patient who cannot be treated due to lack of government funding.

Posted on Jun 4, 2021
