Sarah

Moda Brand Identity and Website Design

Sarah
Sarah
  • Save
Moda Brand Identity and Website Design blender3d 3d modeling blender logo animation logo motiongraphics motion motion design animation
Download color palette

Moda is a boutique statistical consultancy offering a comprehensive range of services, with complete control over the data. Their mission is to help your data tell its own story.

The idea behind the Moda brand is revolving around their ability to succinctly communicate complex data. In the animation everything funnels to a center point to convey how much research they do before getting the core data to clients.

You can see the full project on the below link
https://bit.ly/3chJEPa

Sarah
Sarah

More by Sarah

View profile
    • Like