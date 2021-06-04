FullStop

Konvex Footcare Box Design

Konvex Footcare Box Design illustration typography branding colors modern design
Here's a pretty slick design idea for giftbox packaging. The product is a Silicon Feet Pad, which has a function to correct the bunion. The text, graphics, and the actual product images are put together professionally to make it an attraction on the shelf.

