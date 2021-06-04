Logo concept for SKITEL gadget seller.

Stylish minimalistic monogram for a mobile operator or a mobile equipment seller.

Do you like the idea?

Contact me and we will make an effective branding for your business!

v.pechenkin@gmail.com

+380932157763 (WhatsApp / Telegram)

Telegram: t.me/pechonkin_design

WhatsApp: https://api.whatsapp.com/send/?phone=380932157763&text&app_absent=0Свернуть