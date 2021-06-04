Vladimir Pechonkin

Logo concept for SKITEL gadget seller.

Logo concept for SKITEL gadget seller. tekhno minimalistic pink gradient minimalism mobile app mobile business brand monogram design logo
Stylish minimalistic monogram for a mobile operator or a mobile equipment seller.

Minimalism, idea, double meaning - strong brand!
