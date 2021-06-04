Rinor Rama (.com)

SEAHAWK AVIATION LOGO/PATCH DESIGN.

Logo creation for Seahawk Aviation. Seahawk aviaton is on of the newest companies in the field of aviation, that is going to be launched soon in USA.
While pitching ideas with the client we cam acroos of the concept of creating something more classic "oldschool", more in a form of patch but still keep as always the menimal feeling.
For working inquiries, contact at:
