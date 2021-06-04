Vieen's bake branding

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Badge and Layout designs for Vieen's Bake - bakery
Vieen's Bake is a new startup based in France that provides all kinds of baked foods,everything from classy standards, to more unique options.
Since these guys are starting out,they have a few competitors and their ideal goal was to stand from the crowd by having the branding design that catches the attention and that matches their ideal customer.
Solution we provided was making the elements from their name letter V and wheat - bakery and with the colors creates a great looking brand that stands from the crowd and grabs the attention.