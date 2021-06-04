Identity_Adnan

Vieen's bake branding

Identity_Adnan
Identity_Adnan
  • Save
Vieen's bake branding logo bakerylogo baking bakery branding bakery bake layout badge design badge
Download color palette

Badge and Layout designs for Vieen's Bake - bakery

Vieen's Bake is a new startup based in France that provides all kinds of baked foods,everything from classy standards, to more unique options.

Since these guys are starting out,they have a few competitors and their ideal goal was to stand from the crowd by having the branding design that catches the attention and that matches their ideal customer.

Solution we provided was making the elements from their name letter V and wheat - bakery and with the colors creates a great looking brand that stands from the crowd and grabs the attention.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 4, 2021
Identity_Adnan
Identity_Adnan

More by Identity_Adnan

View profile
    • Like