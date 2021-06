Voice assistant in mobile banking 🎙

When you combine easy-to-follow UX with a trendy & friendly interface β€” the modern and simple-in-use mobile application will be born πŸ™ŒπŸ»



Check out our new concept of a banking app, where tracking expenses & savings, getting advice from specialists, and making transactions would bring you joy.



Hungry for creative ideas? Follow our Dribbble πŸ‘ŒπŸ»