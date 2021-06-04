Svetlana Filippova

Противолежи

Svetlana Filippova
Svetlana Filippova
  • Save
Противолежи labeldesign printing label branding minimal cyrillic vector illustration print typography lettering design
Download color palette

Разработка леттеринга для печати на декоративной подушке.
Lettering for a pillow

Svetlana Filippova
Svetlana Filippova

More by Svetlana Filippova

View profile
    • Like