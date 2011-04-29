Jeffrey Devey

Pint

Jeffrey Devey
Jeffrey Devey
  • Save
Pint beer logo vintage retro script lettering hand lettering
Download color palette

Work in progress, although in light of new information I think this is the wrong direction for the project.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 29, 2011
Jeffrey Devey
Jeffrey Devey
Logos, lettering, and illustration.

More by Jeffrey Devey

View profile
    • Like