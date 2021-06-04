Shehan Tharuka

Green Plant Mobile App

Shehan Tharuka
Shehan Tharuka
  • Save
Green Plant Mobile App green app signin sign in sign up signup login modern plants app plant app ui design ui ux mobile uiux mobile ui kit mobile ui design mobile ux mobile app design mobile app mobile ui mobile
Download color palette

Hi everyone!
Today I want to share my latest UI design for Plant Mobile App.
Hope you like it and feel free to leave comments and feedback.
Thanks! :)

Follow Me👇 :)

Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | LinkedIn

Shehan Tharuka
Shehan Tharuka

More by Shehan Tharuka

View profile
    • Like