RStudio Alternative Icons

I redesigned RStudio icons to fit better into macOS Big Sur aesthetic. In addition to default icons, there are three new icons, the Pride, the Trans, and the Preview!
Download them from GitHub: https://github.com/amirmasoudabdol/rstudio-icons