Amir Masoud Abdol

RStudio Alternative Icons

Amir Masoud Abdol
Amir Masoud Abdol
RStudio Alternative Icons rstudio rainbow pride macos big sur icon logo design
I redesigned RStudio icons to fit better into macOS Big Sur aesthetic. In addition to default icons, there are three new icons, the Pride, the Trans, and the Preview!

Download them from GitHub: https://github.com/amirmasoudabdol/rstudio-icons

Posted on Jun 4, 2021
Amir Masoud Abdol
Amir Masoud Abdol
