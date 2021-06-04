Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Alexis Porhiel
Pelostudio

Bling illustrations for Instagram

Alexis Porhiel
Pelostudio
Alexis Porhiel for Pelostudio
We worked with Bling's Marketing team to grow a strong community over social medias.
Here's some shot from instagram.

After almost a year, Bling successfully launched and the numbers are going crazy !
500K users, 10M€ advanced and a 4,6 stars on the app store.

Check Bling's instagram now and let us know your thoughts in the comments section!

Pelostudio
Pelostudio
Welcome to our design portfolio on Dribbble
