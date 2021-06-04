Bling illustrations for Instagram

We worked with Bling's Marketing team to grow a strong community over social medias.

Here's some shot from instagram.

After almost a year, Bling successfully launched and the numbers are going crazy !

500K users, 10M€ advanced and a 4,6 stars on the app store.

Check Bling's instagram now and let us know your thoughts in the comments section!

Show some ❤️! Press "L" if you like the shot!

---

📪 We are a design studio for startups! Have a challenging project? hello@pelostud.io

🗂 Our Website 🌟

📸 Feel free to Check Our Instagram