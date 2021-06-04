Casign

Lumina Concept

Casign
Casign
Hire Me
  • Save
Lumina Concept ll letter l futuristic design futuristic logo futuristic font technology techno tech clean concept technical futuristic tech logo
Download color palette

Here's a little concept I made for Lumina 🙂

BRIEF:
We advise private investors on investments in telecommunications, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, cloud computing.

Do you like this?

❕ I'm available for more work
📩 Contact through Email or DM
♥ A like is very much appreciated

Casign
Casign
Hi there! I specialize in logo and visual identity design ✌
Hire Me

More by Casign

View profile
    • Like