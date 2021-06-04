Mohammad Usama

Free 2020 Calendar Printable Template 003

Free 2020 Calendar Printable Template 003 is a beautiful and seasonal calendar of 2020 for all who love the simple elegance of a beautiful typography. It is available in PSD, PDF and JPG format at 300 DPI in Letter Size and it’s very easy to customize to make it your own in few clicks! You can easily print at your home using any laser or inkjet printer. We love minimal designs and today we are happy to share this template.

