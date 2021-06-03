Handoyo signature - Signature script font

Introducing Handoyo Signature- A Signature Font

Handoyo Signature is a modern and elegant handcrafted signature font to embrace your audiences or guests. Every stroke and curve was created to capture the essence of elegance and style. Perfect for social media posts and ads, printed quotes, t-shirt designs, packaging, or even as a modern text overlay to any background image.

Handoyo Signature includes Multilingual Options to make your branding globally acceptable.

Includes:

Handoyo Signature (OTF/TTF/WOFF)

Features:

Standard Ligatures

Stylistic Sets

Swashes

Multilingual Support

PUA Encoded

Numerals and Punctuation

Free download to personal use font : https://clickfreefonts.com/fonts/13330/handoyo_signature.html

Commercial use : https://din-studio.com/product/handoyo-signature/