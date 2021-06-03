Abduhan Fikhri

The Kingdom - An Elegant Calligraphy Font

Abduhan Fikhri
Abduhan Fikhri
  • Save
The Kingdom - An Elegant Calligraphy Font logo font script font elegant font calligraphy font fonts
Download color palette

The Kingdom feels equally charming and elegant. It looks stunning on wedding invitations, thank you cards, quotes, greeting cards, logos, business cards and every other design which needs a handwritten touch.
This font is PUA encoded which means you can access all of the glyphs and swashes with ease!

Get this font at : https://doehantzstudio.com

View all tags
Posted on Jun 3, 2021
Abduhan Fikhri
Abduhan Fikhri

More by Abduhan Fikhri

View profile
    • Like