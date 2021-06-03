Bogdan Zdjelar

Countdown Timer

Bogdan Zdjelar
Bogdan Zdjelar
  • Save
Countdown Timer gray timer app timer countdown countdown timer app mobile ui mobile app daily ui 014 dailyuichallenge dailyui design ux ui figma
Download color palette

Hello Dribbble People!

Take a look at my new design. This time:

Countdown Timer for Daily UI challenge

Feel free to give me some feedback.
And don't forget to press "L" if you like it.

Bogdan Zdjelar
Bogdan Zdjelar

More by Bogdan Zdjelar

View profile
    • Like