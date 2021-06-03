Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Patreon | Briefcase & Paintbrush

Patreon | Briefcase & Paintbrush
We had a lot of fun creating a series of GIFs for Patreon to showcase how the two very opposite worlds (art & business) can be happy together. Each set of objects begin angry with each other and then smile and hug, high five or join hands showing their unity. Here is one of them featuring a briefcase 💼 and paintbrush 🖌

Art and Animation Direction : Aradhana Bejarano
Design: Iryna Derenskaya
Animation : Pedro Mafra

TheLittleLabs
Instagram - Vimeo - Website

We are an animation and design studio.
