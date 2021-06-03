Patreon | Briefcase & Paintbrush

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
We had a lot of fun creating a series of GIFs for Patreon to showcase how the two very opposite worlds (art & business) can be happy together. Each set of objects begin angry with each other and then smile and hug, high five or join hands showing their unity. Here is one of them featuring a briefcase 💼 and paintbrush 🖌
Art and Animation Direction : Aradhana Bejarano
Design: Iryna Derenskaya
Animation : Pedro Mafra
--
TheLittleLabs
Instagram - Vimeo - Website