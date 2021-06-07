Hamza Ouaziz
Fellas

2D Motion Design Showreel | 2021

2D Motion Design Showreel | 2021 gif loop animation showreel compilaytion creative 2021 reel loop morphing transition logo animation motion graphics minimal motion design after effects 2d animation motion
I'm excited to preset to you my new reel !

You can check it out here :
https://vimeo.com/554706029

Let me know what you think !

More on My Instagram
____
Want your logo animated ?
Drop me a Dm
or Reach out to me at : ouaziz.mograph@gmail.com

We help you visualize your unique ideas!
