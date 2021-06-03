Calendly 2.0 | Rebrand

🎟️ Creatives, last chance! Get tickets to our Analytics & Authenticity on Instagram Dribbble Workshop with Sophia Chang on 6/24. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Our product and our customers have grown exponentially since Calendly first greeted the world with a simple scheduling solution in 2013. In 2021, our look and feel are getting a welcome update to reflect the Calendly we are today.
When we were searching for a new direction, we played with many ideas, but they all boiled down to one central theme: Calendly makes your day flow a little smoother. Whether it’s finding intersections of time between two people’s calendars, automatically translating between time zones, or eliminating the thrash of rescheduling, Calendly makes conducting your business – or your daily life – easy and unblocked.
Our new visual treatment reflects the vibrance and diversity of Calendly’s global community. No two customers have the same business or use Calendly the same way – and when they come together with one another, something surprising and fresh bursts forth from their meeting.
