Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Kinsley Johnson

Rider and Elephant

Kinsley Johnson
Kinsley Johnson
  • Save
Rider and Elephant emotional heart rational reason mind path elephant rider texture procreate illustration design
Download color palette

Spot illustration made with Procreate.

Kinsley Johnson
Kinsley Johnson

More by Kinsley Johnson

View profile
    • Like