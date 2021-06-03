Saymaa Designs

Do you need cover design?

Saymaa Designs
Saymaa Designs
  • Save
Do you need cover design? interior paperback cover coloring book interior children book illustration modify cover children book cover kindlecover kdp cover childrens book ebook cover book cover
Download color palette

Looking to publish your book and in need of a unique book cover design to show off your story to the world?

Check out my services here: https://www.fiverr.com/share/xDZ7ZQ

I can design your:

>eBook
>Audiobook
>Paperback
>Formatting manuscript
>Modify manuscript
>Design Interior

Saymaa Designs
Saymaa Designs

More by Saymaa Designs

View profile
    • Like