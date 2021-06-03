Analytics Chart On iPad

🎟️ Creatives, last chance! Get tickets to our Analytics & Authenticity on Instagram Dribbble Workshop with Sophia Chang on 6/24. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Day 18 Challenge: Design an analytics chart.
In fact I have get this work done two weeks ago. But I can't solve some glow issue in blender that caused undesirable results in render. Just change the way to add some more lighting and leave the problem to the future.
It has been nearly a month since last time I published the daily design challenge. Well, no excuse. I won't say that I felt into a slump last month and couldn't sleep well every night. Maybe just need some travel to relax. But since everything turn better, I'm going to continue my challenge. Leave your comment if you are facing the same problem ;)