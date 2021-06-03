Tiffanie Freeman

Carnival - Outdoor Activity Icon Set

Tiffanie Freeman
Tiffanie Freeman
  • Save
Carnival - Outdoor Activity Icon Set icon set icons unique outdoor creative fun roller coaster activity carnival bright colors raster procreate illustration branding logo logo design graphic graphic design digital design
Download color palette

This was made for a rebound, an outdoor activity that I like is going to the carnival / amusement park and I used icons that show general things, I started with the simple ice cream and then tried to keep the other icons simple too, I focused on mainly warm colors and added in cool colors so it could still have a variety of color.

88d6014208c7d82d3e09114fe4453f01
Rebound of
Design an icon set inspired by your favorite outdoor activity 😎
By Dribbble
Tiffanie Freeman
Tiffanie Freeman

More by Tiffanie Freeman

View profile
    • Like