Manuel Hermida — Singer & Producer

Manuel Hermida — Singer & Producer branding logo grid icon music player design logo brand identity visual identity symbol design album cover logotype brand mark
Manuel Hermida is a bilingual pop singer and now producer. He approached me with a concept n mind for his personal brand's symbol.

I always want to take a step back when it comes to conceptual designs. I like to see the big picture —but the idea he had for the icon was so good, that I dive deep in the sketching phase, right away.

I also designed the album cover! As well as a set of icons and the profile picture for his Instagram.

Let me know your thoughts on this one!

