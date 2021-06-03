Manuel Hermida — Singer & Producer

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Manuel Hermida is a bilingual pop singer and now producer. He approached me with a concept n mind for his personal brand's symbol.
I always want to take a step back when it comes to conceptual designs. I like to see the big picture —but the idea he had for the icon was so good, that I dive deep in the sketching phase, right away.
I also designed the album cover! As well as a set of icons and the profile picture for his Instagram.
Let me know your thoughts on this one!