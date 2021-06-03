Lucchini Johann

U for Jørn Utzon - Architype Alphabet Project

U for Jørn Utzon - Architype Alphabet Project 36daysoftype type abstract design johannlucchini alphabet art direction typography minimal graphic design
U for Jørn Utzon, inspired by the Sydney Opera House.

Swipe to see the building photographied by © Johann Lucchini

Hope you like it!

More to come... See you soon!
________

contact@johannlucchini.com

Instagram I Website

Branding, Graphic Design & Illustration in Paris, FR.
