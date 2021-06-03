Lyster - Hand-painted Brush Script

Lyster is a hand-painted script typeface, built and created by Måns Grebäck in 2020. Its brush strokes makes the typeface the ultimate blend between modern and classic. The balanced weight and tilt result in velocity, flow and a friendly but energetic vibe.

Lyster comes as Lyster Regular and Lyster Bold, and each style contains a full OpenType compatible alternate alphabet and ligatures.

The font contains all characters you'll ever need, including all punctuation and numbers. It has an extensive lingual support, covering all Latin-based, European languages.

GET IT NOW

https://crmrkt.com/0vVd1Q