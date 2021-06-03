Elena Mykhno

Health for dessert

Health for dessert health food fruit leanding page web ux ui design
This is my Fruit Landing Page. The colorfulness of the UI is the most attractive part. The elegantly bright color scheme makes this site look comfortable & feel pleasant for usage.
Posted on Jun 3, 2021
