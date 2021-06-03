Triangle Affair Logo Design

Why is a logo so important?

Because it grabs attention, makes a strong first impression, is the foundation of your brand identity, is memorable, separates you from the competition, fosters brand loyalty, and is expected by your audience.

Presenting here "Triangle Affair" Logo made by Onexcell.

Triangle Affair is a Food Outlet Brand, They want we made a logo that Represent their Business, we made a creative ' samosa' icon and we play with their brand name letters and we complete it with a simple typographic of their business name ‘Triangle Affair'.

