12 Blonde Hair Chibi Boy Emotes for Twitch

12 Blonde Hair Chibi Boy emotes pack for Twitch, Discord, Youtube.

Emotes: gun, gg, hi, heart, lol, angry, 200iq, yes, no, cry, rip, lost.

This pack includes 12 different emotes.

— 3 main sizes in the pack: 112x112px 56x56px 28x28px;

— Bonus sizes: 300x300, 128x128, 72x72, 36x36, 32x32, 18x18;