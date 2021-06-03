Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
How to Create a Easy Album Cover Art Design in Photoshop if you need a tutorial, please visit the ER Art Youtube channel.
Tutorial Version Photoshop : https://youtu.be/PdVLZJsFMlw
FREE HERE PSD (FOR COFFEE) from gumroad : https://gum.co/albumcoverart
Follow
Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | YouTube