My Personal Branding Logo

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi Everybody! This is my new personal branding logo, after doing many sketches and then i found one concept that is very simple and minimalis.
I only use 3 elements that makes up the initial "z" which comes up from my own first name "zyaki"
Thanks :"