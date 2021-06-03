Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Zyaki Dezain

My Personal Branding Logo

Zyaki Dezain
Zyaki Dezain
  • Save
My Personal Branding Logo minimal design branding great logo mockup logo simple logo z letter logo logos personal branding logo logodesign logo
Download color palette

Hi Everybody! This is my new personal branding logo, after doing many sketches and then i found one concept that is very simple and minimalis.

I only use 3 elements that makes up the initial "z" which comes up from my own first name "zyaki"

Thanks :"

Zyaki Dezain
Zyaki Dezain

More by Zyaki Dezain

View profile
    • Like