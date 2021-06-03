Ilya Studio

Planthie - Landing page exploration

Ilya Studio
Ilya Studio
  • Save
Planthie - Landing page exploration minimal ui minimal website uidesign webdesign userinterface uiux header landing homepage ui landingpage ux website web
Download color palette

Take a look at the web UI design concept for a plant shopping website. the website is based on a minimalist approach and solid visual hierarchy. Stay tuned to see more!

Have any feedback?

I am available for new projects:
ilya.studio.design@gmail.com

Thanks a lot....... :)

Ilya Studio
Ilya Studio

More by Ilya Studio

View profile
    • Like