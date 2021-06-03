Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Nika Tsverava

Batumi Books logo grid animation

Nika Tsverava
Nika Tsverava
Hire Me
  • Save
Download color palette

In the mark of the logo are used a rotated two B, book and seagull symbol, which means freedom and connects to Batumi, Georgia.

Follow me on Instagram

www.logofolio.ge
nika@tsverava.ge

3b80327e165badb2c5825a813b0e33fc
Rebound of
Batumi Books
By Nika Tsverava
Nika Tsverava
Nika Tsverava
Logo Designer
Hire Me

More by Nika Tsverava

View profile
    • Like