Arthouse - Web Design with 3D Illustration

Sometimes we suddenly get inspiration for new works. How it happened to us.
We recently surfed Dribbble and came across an attractive 3D illustration. We couldn't resist doing something like that. Our team members have illustrated this differently. We are grateful to Jeremiah Shaw for the inspiration.
