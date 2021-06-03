Ozza

Desain Tote Bag Custom Jogja

Desain Tote Bag Custom Jogja corel draw logo branding product design vector tote bag totebag
This is one of the tote bag design concepts that we made for our clients. The fabric material uses premium canvas with rubber screen printing ink.

Totebag design using Corel Draw version 19

Source: https://ozzakonveksi.com/custom-totebag-murah-jogja/

Posted on Jun 3, 2021
