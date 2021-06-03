SH Bappy

Google Calculator Redesign

SH Bappy
SH Bappy
  • Save
Google Calculator Redesign app uiux mobile app ui ux design google calculator calculator design mobile app ui mobile app design app ui app design responsive design adobe xd web ui shbappy shbappy21 bappy360 mobile ui dailyui
Download color palette

Hello,

Here is the Redesign of Google Calculator Following the google app UI kit.
More Accessible, Dark and Light version also added with User-friendly Button Design.

Let's connect,
shbappy21@gmail.com
————————————————————
https://www.behance.net/shbappy

SH Bappy
SH Bappy

More by SH Bappy

View profile
    • Like