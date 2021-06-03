Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Aditya Sahoo

Mentor Application UI

Aditya Sahoo
Aditya Sahoo
  • Save
Mentor Application UI nft mentor app music mentorship adobexd uidesign uiux userinterface design app minimal ui ux
Download color palette

Hey everyone,
I hope you all are doing well. This is my concept idea for a mentor app that help users to learn music in their own time.

Have an idea or project,
Drop an email - adityksahoo12@gmail.com

Aditya Sahoo
Aditya Sahoo

More by Aditya Sahoo

View profile
    • Like