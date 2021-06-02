Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi Peeps!
I want to share my latest exploration about Body Care Shop - Fragrance. In this app, you can buy products for your body care.
What do you think? Leave feedback about this design from the color, hierarchy, or any.
------------------------------------
Have an awesome project? Let's collaborate. Mail me!