Kim Domanog

Vexel Artwork

Vexel Artwork illustration blue green graphic design bust artwork poster vexel photoshop
Exploring Vexel as I made myself and my wife as testing grounds for this this artwork.

Contact me if you want to hire me:
kjdomanog@gmail.com

Posted on Jun 2, 2021
