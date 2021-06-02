For The Love Of Bread

Trending designs to inspire you
Launched somewhat recently - this managed to pick up a SOTD on Awwwards and FWA. Bit of fun to work on. Brand and logo was done by M35, type and website by Nightjar.
Check it out at fortheloveofbread.com