Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Nicolas Solerieu
Opendoor Design

Team page layout

Nicolas Solerieu
Opendoor Design
Nicolas Solerieu for Opendoor Design
  • Save
Team page layout minimal brand tech realestate layout swiss web team
Download color palette

Swiss-esq layout for our upcoming design team page

View all tags
Posted on Jun 2, 2021
Opendoor Design
Opendoor Design
Empowering everyone with the freedom to move

More by Opendoor Design

View profile
    • Like